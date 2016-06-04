June 4 Former world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali died on Friday, aged 74. Following are some of the immediate reactions to the news:

REV. AL SHARPTON, NEW YORK-BASED CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER, ON TWITTER "Ali, he was and always will be the greatest. A true champion in and out of the ring."

REV. JESSE JACKSON SR., CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER, ON TWITTER "Let us pray for @MuhammadAli; good for America, world boxing champion, social transformer & anti-war hero. #TheGreatest."

ROY JONES JR., FORMER BOXING CHAMPION, ON TWITTER "My heart is deeply saddened yet both appreciative and relieved that the greatest is now resting in the greatest place." GEORGE FOREMAN, ALI'S OPPONENT IN THE "RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE" "Muhammad Ali was one of the greatest human beings I have ever met. No doubt he was one of the best people to have lived in this day and age. To put him as a boxer is an injustice." BERNICE KING, DAUGHTER OF CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER MARTIN LUTHER JR.

"You were a champion in so many ways. You 'fought' well. Rest well." FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR, FIVE DIVISION WORLD CHAMPION "There will never be another Muhammad Ali. The black community all around the world, black people all around the world, needed him. He was the voice for us. He's the voice for me to be where I'm at today." DON KING, BOXING PROMOTER "It's a sad day for life, man. I loved Muhammad Ali, he was my friend. Ali will never die. Like Martin Luther King his spirit will live on, he stood for the world." MANNY PACQUIAO, FILIPPINO BOXER AND POLITICIAN "We lost a giant today. Boxing benefited from Muhammad Ali's talents but not nearly as much as mankind benefited from his humanity." OSCAR DE LA HOYA, FORMER WORLD CHAMPION, ON TWITTER "A legend who transcended sport and was a true champion for all." INTERNATIONAL BOXING ASSOCIATION (FEDERATION THAT RUNS OLYMPIC BOXING) "AIBA would like to honour one of the greatest boxer of all time and a true human being who fought endlessly for his beliefs. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

PELE, BRAZILIAN SOCCER GREAT, ON INSTAGRAM "The sporting universe has just suffered a big loss. Muhammad Ali was my friend, my idol, my hero. We spent many moments together and always kept a good connection throughout the years. The sadness is overwhelming."

MIKE TYSON, FORMER HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING CHAMPION, ON TWITTER "God came for his champion. So long great one."

CARL LEWIS, DOUBLE OLYMPIC 100M CHAMPION AND NINE-TIMES OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL WINNER, ON TWITTER "My mind, my heart and soul is devastated. I admired and imitated Ali. We must not forget his conviction and love." DONALD TRUMP, REPUBLICAN U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE "Muhammad Ali is dead at 74! A truly great champion and a wonderful guy. He will be missed by all!"

HILLARY CLINTON, DEMOCRATIC U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, AND HER HUSBAND FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON IN JOINT STATEMENT "From the day he claimed the Olympic gold medal in 1960, boxing fans across the world knew they were seeing a blend of beauty and grace, speed and strength that may never be matched again."

ADAM SILVER, NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION COMMISSIONER "Muhammad Ali transcended sports with his outsized personality and dedication to civil rights and social justice."

