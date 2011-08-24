* Amy Winehouse family statement short on details
* Experts doubt she could have died of alcohol withdrawal
* October inquest could shed more light on death
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, Aug 24 Toxicology results released to
the family of singer Amy Winehouse this week raised almost as
many questions as they answered, experts said on Wednesday,
keeping the cause of the "Rehab" singer's death a mystery.
The Winehouse family issued a statement on Tuesday saying no
illegal substances were found in the 27-year-old's system
following her death at her north London home on July 23.
The absence of banned drugs may come as a relief to her
father Mitch, given Winehouse's history of drug and alcohol
addiction and rampant speculation about the role narcotics may
have played in her shock passing.
"This doesn't make me feel the loss of my daughter any less,
but we are pleased to be able to set the record straight to a
certain extent," he told British tabloid, The Sun.
Yet the statement did not specify whether there were any
legal drugs found and said "alcohol was present, but it cannot
be determined as yet if it played a role in her death."
Adding to the confusion was the fact that the toxicology
results were given to the family and not made public in their
entirety, allowing them to protect her legacy.
Addiction experts and toxicologists said the information
released on Tuesday did little to solve the riddle of
Winehouse's death. While the cause could become clearer at a
full inquest to be held on Oct. 26, even then it could be
assessed as "undetermined."
"Combinations of perfectly legal substances can be lethal,"
said Jeremy Clitherow, a community pharmacist based in
Liverpool, northern England, who specialises in addiction.
"You would have to look at the wording (of the toxicology
report). You'd have to see the report rather than the
paraphrased version. We can't speculate."
DEATH BY WITHDRAWAL NOT NORMAL
Mitch said during his funeral address that he believed
Winehouse had conquered her drug addiction three years ago but
was trying to deal with a drinking problem.
One early report, quoting unnamed family sources, suggested
the singer's relatives suspected alcohol withdrawal was the
cause. Rather than quitting drinking gradually, it said,
Winehouse suddenly stopped.
However, the presence of alcohol in her system when she
died, coupled with stories in both the Sun and Mirror tabloids
that she had been drinking in the days before her death, have
led to doubts that she died from quitting.
Clitherow believed that while possible, the "cold turkey"
theory was improbable based on his experience.
"It is very unusual for people to die from alcohol
withdrawal," he said. "You can get delirium tremens (DTs), but
normally you survive."
Moreover, the Winehouse family statement did not specify
how much alcohol was in her system and what sort of impact it
may have had on her overall health at the time she died.
"It seems unusual to say that alcohol was present but not be
able to say what sort of effect that quantity may have had,"
toxicology expert Graham Mould said, adding that the confusion
may be caused by different levels of alcohol at different
"sites" in the body.
Adding to the uncertainty, Winehouse had suffered health
scares in the past which could have worsened her condition.
Mitch said in 2008 that his daughter had developed the lung
condition emphysema "in its early stages," and that Winehouse
had been warned she would die if she contined to smoke drugs.
"If she doesn't go back to drugs, then she can lead this
magnificent life," he said at the time, when Winehouse was 24.
"We are praying that that's what Amy really wants. She seems
resolute."
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)