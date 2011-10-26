(adds family statement)
By Naomi O'Leary
LONDON Oct 26 British singer Amy Winehouse had
more than five times the legal driving limit of alcohol in her
blood when she died on July 23 aged 27, British media reported
on Wednesday.
The "Rehab" and "Back to Black" singer had 416 mg of alcohol
per 100 ml of blood, according to the findings of an inquest
into her death, compared with the legal driving limit of 80 mg.
A hearing in London also learned that Winehouse, who battled
drug and alcohol addiction throughout her brief but successful
career, had not drunk alcohol in July until the day before she
died.
The findings backed reports shortly after her death that the
Grammy award-winning artist had been trying to deal with her
addiction but ran the risk of complications from binge drinking.
A security guard checked on Winehouse at 10 a.m. on the day
she died at her house in Camden, north London, and thought she
was asleep. He checked again at 3 p.m. and called the emergency
services.
The inquest ruled that she had died of "misadventure."
"GREAT PAIN"
Members of her family, including her father Mitch, were
present at the inquest, but made no comment to awaiting media as
they left.
They later issued a statement saying it was "some relief" to
find out what had happened to Winehouse.
"We understand there was alcohol in her system when she
passed away -- it is likely a build up of alcohol in her system
over a number of days," the family said.
"The court heard that Amy was battling hard to conquer her
problems with alcohol and it is a source of great pain to us
that she could not win in time. She had started drinking again
that week after a period of abstinence."
Mitch Winehouse is in the process of setting up a charity in
his daughter's name to help young people battling addiction.
"It underlines how important our work with the Amy Winehouse
Foundation is to us, to help as many young people and children
as we can in her name," the family statement said.
"It means a lot to us and from the overwhelming messages of
support we have had since Amy died, we know she meant a great
deal to people all over the world."
Winehouse's last filmed performance was in Serbia in June,
when she was jeered by the crowd as she struggled to perform her
songs and stay upright. Her management then canceled all her
scheduled performances.
Results from toxicology tests released in August showed
there were no illegal substances in Winehouse's system when she
died.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Mike Collett-White)