LONDON Oct 26 British singer Amy Winehouse had
more than five times the legal driving limit of alcohol in her
blood when she died on July 23 aged 27, British media reported
on Wednesday.
The "Rehab" and "Back to Black" singer had 416 mg of alcohol
per 100 ml of blood, according to the findings of an inquest
into her death, compared with the legal driving limit of 80 mg.
A hearing in London also learned that Winehouse, who battled
drug and alcohol addiction throughout her brief but successful
career, had not drunk alcohol in July until the day before she
died.
The findings backed reports shortly after her death that the
Grammy award-winning artist had been trying to deal with her
addiction but ran the risk of complications from binge drinking.
A security guard checked on Winehouse at 10 a.m. on the day
she died at her house in Camden, north London, and thought she
was asleep. He checked again at 3 p.m. and called the emergency
services.
The inquest ruled that she had died of "misadventure."
Members of her family, including her father Mitch, were
present at the inquest, but made no comment to awaiting media as
they left. A statement was expected to be released later on
Wednesday.
Winehouse's last filmed performance was in Serbia in June,
when she was jeered by the crowd as she struggled to perform her
songs and stay upright. Her management then canceled all her
scheduled performances.
Results from toxicology tests released in August showed
there were no illegal substances in Winehouse's system when she
died.
"Toxicology results returned to the Winehouse family by
authorities have confirmed that there were no illegal substances
in Amy's system at the time of her death," a spokesman for
Winehouse said at the time.
"Results indicate that alcohol was present but it cannot be
determined as yet if it played a role in her death."
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Mike Collett-White)