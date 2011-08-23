(Adds background, details of inquest)
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON Aug 23 Toxicology tests showed there
were no illegal substances in British singer Amy Winehouse's
system when she died last month aged 27, her spokesman said on
Tuesday.
In a statement, he added that alcohol was present, but that
it could not be determined what part, if any, it played in her
death.
"Toxicology results returned to the Winehouse family by
authorities have confirmed that there were no illegal substances
in Amy's system at the time of her death," the statement read.
"Results indicate that alcohol was present but it cannot be
determined as yet if it played a role in her death."
It added that Winehouse's family were awaiting the outcome
of an inquest into the "Rehab" singer's death. The inquest was
opened in July and is due to resume on Oct. 26 in London.
The soul singer, famed for her beehive hairstyle and erratic
behaviour on and off stage, was found dead at her home in north
London on July 23.
The Grammy-winning star behind acclaimed album "Back to
Black" had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, and it was
widely assumed that they played a part in her death.
One report, however, quoted family sources as saying it
could have been caused by sudden alcohol withdrawal.
Her father Mitch said at her funeral that Winehouse was "the
happiest she had been for years.
"Three years ago, Amy conquered her drug dependency -- the
doctors said it was impossible but she really did it," he said
in remarks reported by the British media.
"She was trying hard to deal with her drinking and had just
completed three weeks of abstinence. She said, 'Dad I've had
enough of drinking, I can't stand the look on your and the
family's faces any more.'"
Winehouse's last filmed performance was in Serbia in June,
when she was jeered by the crowd as she struggled to perform her
songs and stay upright. On some tunes, the audience did most of
the singing.
The gig, posted on the YouTube video sharing site, prompted
her management to cancel all scheduled performances and give the
performer as long as it took to recover.
Mitch Winehouse has announced plans to launch a foundation
in his daughter's name to help young people battling addiction.
He said however his efforts had been frustrated by "cyber
squatters" who had snapped up possible internet addresses for
the charity.
