LONDON Aug 23 Toxicology tests showed there were no illegal substances in British singer Amy Winehouse's body when she died last month aged 27, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

In a statement, he added that alcohol was present, but that it could not be determined what part if any it played in her death.

The "Rehab" singer, who had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, was found dead at her home in north London on July 23. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White)