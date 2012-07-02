NEW YORK, July 2 CNN's Anderson Cooper said in a
public statement o n M onday that he is gay, adding that while
privacy is important for journalists, he did not want to give
the impression he was hiding something and wanted to stand up
against bullying.
"The fact is, I'm gay, always have been, always will be, and
I couldn't be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and
proud," the 45-year-old anchor of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360"
told The Daily Beast.
Cooper said in a statement posted on Andrew Sullivan's "The
Dish" blog that he had not disclosed his sexual orientation in a
memoir he wrote several years ago as that was focused on war,
but he had come to realize he did not want to give "the mistaken
impression that I am trying to hide something".
"There continue to be far too many incidences of bullying of
young people, as well as discrimination and violence against
people of all ages, based on their sexual orientation, and I
believe there is value in making clear where I stand," he said.
Cooper, whose sexual identity has long been known within
media circles, said he had always believed reporters' political,
religious and love lives should not be something they have to
discuss publicly. Cooper often travels to war zones and
countries where homosexuality is either banned or frowned upon.
"I have always been very open and honest about this part of
my life with my friends, my family, and my colleagues. In a
perfect world, I don't think it's anyone else's business, but I
do think there is value in standing up and being counted," he
said.
He said he still hoped for some "personal space", but "I do
think visibility is important, more important than preserving my
reporter's shield of privacy".
(Reporting by Christine Kearney; Editing by Dale Hudson)