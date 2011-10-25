Oct 25 Veteran television commentator Andy
Rooney, who earlier this month at age 92 took his final bow on
the CBS newsmagazine "60 Minutes," has been hospitalized due to
complications from surgery, the network said on Tuesday.
"Andy Rooney underwent minor surgery last week and suffered
serious complications," CBS said in a statement. "For that
reason, he remains in the hospital, but his condition is
stable. The Rooney family asks that their privacy be respected
at this difficult time."
No further details were available.
Rooney, a curmudgeonly commentator whose TV essays remarked
on facets of everyday life, won numerous awards throughout his
long career in journalism.
On Oct. 2, his final "60 Minutes" segment titled, "A Few
Minutes with Andy Rooney," capped a 33-year run in which Rooney
famously commented on everything from trivial items -- often
displaying collections of household possessions, wanted and
unwanted -- to societal issues.
Rooney began his 70-year journalism career on the U.S.
Army's "Stars and Stripes" newspaper, and joined CBS in 1949 as
a writer for "Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts.
In his final "60 Minutes" segment, Rooney noted he never
considered himself a TV personality but always was a writer.
"I'm not retiring," he said. "Writers don't retire, and
I'll always be a writer."
(Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)