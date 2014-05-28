WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. May 28 U.S. author and poet Maya Angelou has died at age 86 in North Carolina, local media reported on Wednesday, citing her agent and a local official.

Angelou provided eloquent commentary on race, gender and living life to its fullest in poems and memoirs such as "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," which brought her wide acclaim after its 1970 publication. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone)