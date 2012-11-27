LOS ANGELES Nov 26 The six-year-old daughter of
dead Playboy model and reality television star Anna Nicole Smith
has stepped in front of the camera like her mother to model for
U.S. clothing brand Guess, the company said on Monday.
Photos of Dannielynn Birkhead, who was five-months-old when
her mother died in 2007, were released as part of a campaign for
the brand's kids line.
Smith - best known for marrying oil tycoon J. Howard
Marshall when he was 89 and she was 26 - famously modeled for
Guess in 1992-93 shortly after appearing on the cover of Playboy
magazine.
Dannielynn's father, photographer Larry Birkhead, told
television show "Entertainment Tonight" that his daughter
enjoyed herself on the shoot.
"The first thing she asked is 'When will I be on the
shopping bags like Mommy?'" Birkhead said. "I know that Anna's
looking at this and seeing how great this will be."
Anna Nicole Smith died in Florida at the age of 39 from a
prescription drug overdose. Dannielynn was the subject of at
least six paternity claims following her birth in September
2006. Birkhead was later confirmed as the father following a DNA
test.