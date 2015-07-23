HONG KONG, July 22 (IFR) - Alan Roch is joining ANZ
as head of Asia debt syndicate to replace James Holian,
according to sources aware of the matter.
Roch was a Singapore-based managing director and head of
bond syndicate for Asia-Pacific at RBS, which announced
this year it planned to cut much of its Asian investment banking
network. He was relocated to Asia in 2011 after working as head
of bond syndicate for CEEMEA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle
East and Africa) for the same bank.
Roch's move to ANZ comes after Holian recently left the role
of head of Asian debt syndicate at the Australian bank. Joseph
Pepping, an associate director on ANZ's debt syndicate team,
also left in June to joint Bank of America Merrill Lynch and is
currently on gardening leave.
RBS declined to comment. Attempts to contact ANZ's corporate
communications team were unsuccessful.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Daniel Stanton)