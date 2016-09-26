Sept 25 Arnold Palmer, one of golf's greatest players whose immense popularity drew a legion of fans known as "Arnie's Army" and helped propel the game just as television was coming of age, died on Sunday at the age of 87, the U.S. Golf Association and golf media reported.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Arnold Palmer, golf's greatest ambassador, at age 87," the USGA said on Twitter. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Mary Milliken; Editing by Peter Cooney)