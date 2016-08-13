LONDON Aug 13 British Star Wars actor Kenny Baker, who played the robot R2-D2 in six of the films, has died aged 81, Baker's niece told the BBC on Saturday.

Baker, who was three feet, eight inches tall, had suffered from a long illness, his relative said.

In addition to the first Star Wars film in 1977, he also appeared in Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and three prequel editions. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Larry King)