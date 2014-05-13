NEW YORK May 13 Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York on Tuesday for riding his bicycle in the wrong direction on a one-way street and acting "in a violent, threatening manner" toward police officers, officials said.

The Emmy-award winning actor was taken into custody by two officers who spotted him riding his bike against traffic in lower Manhattan around 10 a.m., police said. He was issued two summonses, one for the bicycle violation and another for disorderly conduct.

"He was acting in a violent, threatening manner towards the police officers," Sergeant Lee Jones of the New York Police Department told Reuters.

Baldwin, who portrayed Jack Donaghy in the hit TV comedy "30 Rock," was taken to the 13th Precinct for processing and was released by late morning, said an NYPD spokeswoman.

Earlier this year, Baldwin said he was considering leaving the city, due in part to press accounts last year that portrayed him as a hot head and a homophobic bigot.

"I probably have to move out of New York," Baldwin said in a New York Magazine article in February. "I just can't live in New York anymore." (Reporting by Chris Francescani and Curtis Skinner, Editing by Barbara Goldberg and David Gregorio)