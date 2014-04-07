NEW YORK, April 7 Pioneering American TV
journalist Barbara Walters, who was the first woman to co-anchor
an evening news program, will make her final television
appearance on the morning talk show "The View" next month, the
network ABC said on Monday.
Walters' last day as a co-host on the all-women talk show
she created in 1997 will be on May 16. The network, a unit of
Walt Disney Co., will also air a two-hour evening
special focusing on her career and her life on the same day.
"In this business there are legends, there are icons, and
then there is Barbara Walters," Bob Iger, chairman and chief
executive of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.
"She broke barriers, defied convention, made history and set
the standard for journalistic excellence for more than 50 years.
It's hard to imagine television without her," he added.
In honor of her many years on television, the ABC News
headquarters in New York will be named for her in a dedication
ceremony this spring and "The View" will host a week-long
celebration of her career.
"Her influence on television, and American culture, will
resonate for decades to come," Anne Sweeney, the president of
Disney/ABC Television Group, said in a statement.
Walters, 84, announced her plans to retire from television
nearly a year ago in a tearful appearance on "The View," saying
she was healthy and it was her decision to step down.
"This is what I want to do," she said. "I've had an amazing
career."
Walters has suffered from health problems recently,
including a concussion after she fainted and hit her head last
year and a bout of chickenpox. In 2010, she had open heart
surgery.
Since announcing her retirement, she hosted "20 Years of the
10 Most Fascinating People," the final show of her yearly
special program about intriguing personalities.
During her long career, Walters was known for her interviews
on U.S. television with world leaders including Cuba's Fidel
Castro, Britain's Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein of Iraq and
every U.S. president since Richard Nixon.
She also interviewed celebrities such as Elizabeth Taylor,
Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise.
Walters began her career in television journalism in 1961 as
a writer for NBC's "Today" morning news show and later became
the first woman to co-host.
She broke more ground in 1976 when she joined ABC and became
the first woman to co-anchor an evening news broadcast on any
U.S. network. Walters has also worked as a producer and host of
the ABC news magazine "20/20" and as a correspondent for ABC
News.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and James
Dalgleish)