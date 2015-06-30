LOS ANGELES, June 30 Hollywood A-list couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner on Tuesday announced plans to divorce.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children, whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time," the couple said in a joint statement.

Oscar-winning Affleck, 42, and Garner, 43, were married in 2005 and have three children.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)