Feb 1 Pop superstar Beyonce announced on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," Beyonce, 35, posted on the Instagram social media site. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

The birth of the couple's first baby, Blue Ivy, caused a paparazzi storm in 2012 with New York's Lenox Hill hospital shutting down part of its maternity wing to accommodate music's royal couple.

The announcement instantly went viral with a photo of the singer stripped down to her lingerie holding her bare belly and a veil draped over her head. (Reporting by Leela de Kretser; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)