(Adds comment from Temple student, background starting in sixth
paragraph.)
By Daniel Kelley
PHILADELPHIA Dec 1 Comedian Bill Cosby has
resigned from the board of trustees of Temple University, his
alma mater said in a statement on Monday, after the entertainer
was hit with a wave of sexual assault accusations.
More than a dozen women have come forward in the past few
weeks with accusations that Cosby, 77, sexually assaulted them
as far back as the 1960s.
Patrick O'Connor, chairman of the Philadelphia university's
board of trustees, said Cosby called him on Monday to resign.
"He didn't want his personal issue to detract from his
service to Temple," O'Connor said in a phone interview. "He was
a great trustee. I thanked him for his service."
Cosby has never been charged, and his lawyers have said the
assault claims were discredited and defamatory.
Cosby was proud of his education at Temple, where he
discovered a gift for comedy that led to a successful career in
stand-up and groundbreaking roles for an African-American actor
in the television series such as "I Spy" and "The Cosby Show."
The decision to leave Temple's board comes two weeks after
NBC and Netflix canceled planned projects with Cosby as more
women came forward with stories of assault. Promoters have
canceled some of the dates on his U.S. stand-up comedy tour.
Temple's silence on the situation since the allegations came
to light had raised uncomfortable questions for some students at
the university.
O'Connor represented Cosby in a 2005 lawsuit by a Temple
employee who accused the comedian of sexual assault. The case
ended with a confidential settlement.
'MAKE A LOUD STATEMENT'
Grace Holleran, an opinion editor of the Temple student
newspaper who wrote a column entitled "Stop Revering Cosby,"
said the university should take a stronger stance against him
and sexual misconduct.
"It would have been nice if Temple had booted him instead of
him resigning, but I don't think it's too late for Temple to
make a statement," Holleran said. "If the university stopped
inviting him to university functions, that would make a loud
statement."
Temple has a long and tight association with Cosby, who
attended in 1961-1962 and earned his bachelor's degree in 1971.
Cosby, who is often seen wearing apparel adorned with the Temple
logo, is a frequent visitor to the sprawling urban campus and
often mentioned the school in his act.
The university has not disclosed how much money he has given
the school. His family funds two small scholarships at Temple,
which has some 38,000 students.
In a statement released by the university Monday, Cosby
said: "I have always been proud of my association with Temple
University. I have always wanted to do what would be in the best
interests of the university and its students."
The comedian has refused to address questions about the
allegations as more women have come forward, saying he forced
himself on them sexually, with some accusing him of drugging
them first. He told a Florida publication he does not have to
"answer to innuendos."
Cosby's publicist, David Brokaw, did not immediately respond
to a request seeking comment.
(Additional reporting by Eric Kelsey; Writing by Scott Malone
and Mary Milliken; Editing by Richard Valdmanisl, Eric Walsh and
Alan Crosby)