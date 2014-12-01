(Adds comment from Temple student, background starting in sixth paragraph.)

By Daniel Kelley

PHILADELPHIA Dec 1 Comedian Bill Cosby has resigned from the board of trustees of Temple University, his alma mater said in a statement on Monday, after the entertainer was hit with a wave of sexual assault accusations.

More than a dozen women have come forward in the past few weeks with accusations that Cosby, 77, sexually assaulted them as far back as the 1960s.

Patrick O'Connor, chairman of the Philadelphia university's board of trustees, said Cosby called him on Monday to resign.

"He didn't want his personal issue to detract from his service to Temple," O'Connor said in a phone interview. "He was a great trustee. I thanked him for his service."

Cosby has never been charged, and his lawyers have said the assault claims were discredited and defamatory.

Cosby was proud of his education at Temple, where he discovered a gift for comedy that led to a successful career in stand-up and groundbreaking roles for an African-American actor in the television series such as "I Spy" and "The Cosby Show."

The decision to leave Temple's board comes two weeks after NBC and Netflix canceled planned projects with Cosby as more women came forward with stories of assault. Promoters have canceled some of the dates on his U.S. stand-up comedy tour.

Temple's silence on the situation since the allegations came to light had raised uncomfortable questions for some students at the university.

O'Connor represented Cosby in a 2005 lawsuit by a Temple employee who accused the comedian of sexual assault. The case ended with a confidential settlement.

'MAKE A LOUD STATEMENT'

Grace Holleran, an opinion editor of the Temple student newspaper who wrote a column entitled "Stop Revering Cosby," said the university should take a stronger stance against him and sexual misconduct.

"It would have been nice if Temple had booted him instead of him resigning, but I don't think it's too late for Temple to make a statement," Holleran said. "If the university stopped inviting him to university functions, that would make a loud statement."

Temple has a long and tight association with Cosby, who attended in 1961-1962 and earned his bachelor's degree in 1971. Cosby, who is often seen wearing apparel adorned with the Temple logo, is a frequent visitor to the sprawling urban campus and often mentioned the school in his act.

The university has not disclosed how much money he has given the school. His family funds two small scholarships at Temple, which has some 38,000 students.

In a statement released by the university Monday, Cosby said: "I have always been proud of my association with Temple University. I have always wanted to do what would be in the best interests of the university and its students."

The comedian has refused to address questions about the allegations as more women have come forward, saying he forced himself on them sexually, with some accusing him of drugging them first. He told a Florida publication he does not have to "answer to innuendos."

Cosby's publicist, David Brokaw, did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. (Additional reporting by Eric Kelsey; Writing by Scott Malone and Mary Milliken; Editing by Richard Valdmanisl, Eric Walsh and Alan Crosby)