LOS ANGELES Dec 15 Camille Cosby, the wife of
comedian Bill Cosby, on Monday defended her husband from
weeks-long accusations brought by more than a dozen women
alleging that the groundbreaking entertainer sexually assaulted
them decades ago.
"He is a kind man, a generous man, a funny man, and a
wonderful husband, father and friend," Camille Cosby said in the
210-word statement released by Cosby's publicist. "He is the man
you thought you knew."
It is Camille Cosby's first public statements since the wave
of accusations began last month causing networks to shelve
projects with "The Cosby Show" Star and several of his standup
comedy shows getting cancelled.
Camille Cosby, who married Bill Cosby in 1964, called her
husband "the man you all knew through his work" and blamed the
news media for not vetting her husband's accusers.
"None of us will ever want to be in the position of
attacking a victim," Camille Cosby continued. "But the question
should be asked - who is the victim?"
In her statement, Camille Cosby referenced a recent
discredited Rolling Stone magazine story about an alleged gang
rape at a University of Virginia fraternity.
Cosby, the trailblazing African-American comic best known as
the wholesome Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the long-running, top-rated
television series "The Cosby Show," has never been charged.
He was sued this month for allegedly sexually molesting a
California woman, Judy Huth, as a minor at the Playboy Mansion
in 1974.
Cosby's attorney Marty Singer has called the suit meritless
and alleges the 77-year-old comedian is a target of extortion.
Spelman College, a historically black women's college in
Atlanta, on Monday suspended a visiting professor program named
after Cosby, who has also resigned as a trustee from his alma
mater Temple University.
Cosby settled a 2005 civil suit that alleged sexual
misconduct. Most of the claims against Cosby, which date as far
back as the 1960s, have surpassed the statute of limitations for
either civil or criminal charges.
On Sunday, Cosby gave a brief interview with the New York
Post, disparaging the news media and praising his wife.
The most high profile of Cosby's accusers is model Janice
Dickinson, who alleges Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her
in 1982. Model Beverly Johnson alleges Cosby drugged her in the
mid-1980s.
Singer has called allegations of sexual assault
"discredited" and "defamatory."
Another accuser, Tamara Green, has sued Cosby for
defamation.
