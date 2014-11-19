LOS ANGELES Nov 19 NBC canceled an upcoming project with veteran comedian Bill Cosby, the network said on Wednesday, after accusations that he sexually assaulted women resurfaced in recent weeks.

"We can confirm that the Cosby project is no longer in development," the network said in a statement, while declining to comment further.

