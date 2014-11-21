(Adds statement from Cosby lawyer)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Nov 20 All three of Bill Cosby's
live comedy shows in November will proceed as planned, venue
organizers said on Thursday, despite mounting allegations from
multiple women saying the comedian sexually assaulted them
decades ago.
Cosby will perform Friday in a sold-out show in Melbourne,
Florida, while a Las Vegas show and an engagement in Yakima,
Washington are still scheduled for next week.
Cosby, 77, has never been charged and his lawyers have
called the allegations that have resurfaced in recent weeks
"discredited" and "defamatory."
As more women brought forward claims of sexual assault
against the comedian, Cosby's lawyer Marty Singer said in a
statement late Thursday "we are dealing with these people who
are coming out of the woodwork with unsubstantiated or
fabricated stories about our client."
Singer, one of the most sought-after lawyers by celebrities
suffering hits to their reputation, sent Reuters statements and
background information on two women, questioning their
credibility.
"People coming out of nowhere with this sort of inane yarn
is what happens in media-driven feeding frenzy," he added.
Regardless of the veracity of the allegations, three
networks have already scrapped Cosby shows in recent days,
dealing new setbacks to his career comeback.
NBC canceled a project in development with Cosby while
Netflix postponed a stand-up comedy special. TV Land pulled
reruns of "The Cosby Show" from its schedule.
Therese Serignese from Florida appeared in media Thursday
describing how Cosby allegedly drugged and assaulted her.
Serignese told a television station she met Cosby in 1976 in
Las Vegas, where he invited her to a party and gave her pills.
"My next memory is feeling drugged and him having sex with me,"
she told WPTV.
Singer did not refer to Serignese in his statements.
Cosby has refused to answer reporters' questions about the
allegations, including in an interview with National Public
Radio and a Nov. 6 television interview with the Associated
Press that was released Wednesday.
"I don't talk about it," he said in the AP interview, with
wife Camille by his side.
After the interview and while cameras were still rolling,
Cosby asked that his response not be used. "I would appreciate
it if it was scuttled," he said.
While allegations had been made before, including in a
lawsuit from a woman that was settled in 2006, social media has
helped fuel the controversy.
Cosby's team unwittingly intensified the scandal on Twitter
last week by asking the comedian's followers to create viral
memes about him, and were instead barraged with memes about the
rape accusations.
"The interview on NPR, the inartful meme request, the audio
recording of him trying to get this reporter to change the
story, all of it is another log on the fire," said Jason Maloni,
senior vice president at Levick public relations firm, which has
represented comedian Rosie O'Donnell and disgraced baseball
player Alex Rodriguez.
"One would hope it's not logs on a funeral pyre, but it
certainly looks that way with his inartful responses."
(Additioal reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Writing by
Mary Milliken; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Bernard Orr)