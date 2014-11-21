LOS ANGELES Nov 21 Comedian Bill Cosby and Las Vegas' Treasure Island casino have canceled his scheduled Nov. 28 show by "mutual agreement," the casino said in a statement on Friday.

Cosby, 77, has been under fire after multiple women publicly said the comedian sexually assaulted them decades ago. Cosby has never been charged and his lawyers have called the allegations "discredited" and "defamatory." (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Edited by Mary Milliken and Chizu Nomiyama)