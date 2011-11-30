Nov 30 Billy Graham, one of America's
best-known evangelists, is in a North Carolina hospital with
possible pneumonia and is listed in stable condition,
officials with the facility said on Wednesday.
Mission Hospital said in a statement the 93-year-old Graham
was smiling and alert as he waved to staff when he was admitted
to the facility in Asheville, North Carolina, for evaluation
and treatment of his lungs.
Doctors treating Graham said he possibly had pneumonia but
that his condition was stable.
"While no date has been set for discharge, Mr. Graham is
looking forward to returning home to spend the upcoming
Christmas holidays with his family," the hospital statement
said.
Graham was hospitalized in May for treatment of pneumonia.
He has preached the Christian gospel to millions worldwide and
has given spiritual advice to numerous U.S. presidents.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Jerry Norton and
Peter Cooney)