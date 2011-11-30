Nov 30 Billy Graham, one of America's best-known evangelists, is in a North Carolina hospital with possible pneumonia and is listed in stable condition, officials with the facility said on Wednesday.

Mission Hospital said in a statement the 93-year-old Graham was smiling and alert as he waved to staff when he was admitted to the facility in Asheville, North Carolina, for evaluation and treatment of his lungs.

Doctors treating Graham said he possibly had pneumonia but that his condition was stable.

"While no date has been set for discharge, Mr. Graham is looking forward to returning home to spend the upcoming Christmas holidays with his family," the hospital statement said.

Graham was hospitalized in May for treatment of pneumonia. He has preached the Christian gospel to millions worldwide and has given spiritual advice to numerous U.S. presidents.