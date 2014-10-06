Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LOS ANGELES Oct 6 Blake Lively and her actor husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting their first child, the actress confirmed on Monday with a picture of her baby bump on her lifestyle website.
"Gossip Girl" actress Lively's website, Preserve, featured a post on family, congratulating "all the expecting mothers out there," accompanied by a photo of Lively caressing her bump.
Lively, 27, and "Van Wilder" actor Reynolds, 37, worked together on the set of 2011's "Green Lantern" movie. They were married in September 2012. This is the first child for both.
Reynolds was previously married to actress Scarlett Johansson. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Leslie Adler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)