NEW YORK Jan 2 Bono, the frontman of the Irish rock group U2 who was injured in a cycling accident last year, said on Friday his recovery has not been easy and he may never play guitar again.

In a blog on the group's website, the 54-year-old rocker described how he blanked out on impact during the cycling accident in New York's Central Park, which he said he could not blame on anyone but himself.

"Recovery has been more difficult than I thought," he said in the message written from his home in Dublin. "As I write this, it is not clear that I will ever play guitar again. The band have reminded me that neither they nor Western civilization are depending on this."

Bono, who included an X-ray of his elbow in the blog titled "Little Book of a Big Year Bono's A to Z of 2014," said he did not remember how he ended up in a New York hospital with the bone in his upper arm sticking through his leather jacket.

"Very punk rock as injuries go," he added.

Bono's arm was shattered in six places. Doctors inserted three metal plates and 18 screws to repair the injury. He required hours of surgery for fractures and has had extensive therapy. But he is expected to make a full recovery.

Bono described it as a "freak accident," adding that he will have to concentrate hard to be ready for the U2 tour that begins in Vancouver in May.

"We have some extraordinary ideas up our sleeve for this tour I've just got to be rebuilt by 14th May," he added.

Bono also referred to revelations he made last year when he told a British talk show host that the reason he always wears his trademark sunglass was that he has suffered from the eye disease glaucoma for two decade.

He said the announcement was completely unintentional but added that if not treated, glaucoma can cause blindness.

"I think anyone who reaches 40 should have their eyes properly checked," he added.

The cycling accident was not the only harrowing event for the rock star in 2014. In November, shortly before the cycling accident, a private plane in which he was traveling from Ireland to Germany lost its rear hatch but the pilot managed to land it safely. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Matthew Lewis)