LONDON Jan 9 Fans and friends of the late
British rock star David Bowie attended a charity concert in
London on Sunday night to mark what would have been his 70th
birthday.
The "Celebrating David Bowie" concert was held in Bowie's
birthplace of Brixton in south London, nearly a year after the
legendary musician died of cancer.
The sold-out event was organised by Hollywood actor Gary
Oldman and featured performances by Bowie's friends and former
band members, including keyboardist Mike Garson and guitarist
Earl Slick.
"It's a little funny, not ha ha funny, but you know being
together and there's no David here and doing the show, but it's
a great opportunity ... it just feels good to be with the band,"
Slick said.
