LOS ANGELES May 29 Police on Thursday issued a restraining order against the Ukrainian prankster who struck actor Brad Pitt in the face as he signed autographs at the Los Angeles premiere of "Maleficent," the new Disney film starring Pitt's partner Angelina Jolie.

Pitt, 50, sought an emergency protective order against 25-year-old Vitalii Sediuk after he leaped over a fence at the "Maleficent" premiere and hit him, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Officer Wendy Reyes said.

Sediuk, who is a television personality in his own country, remained in police custody on Thursday, pending payment of $20,000 bail. Pitt was unhurt after being struck.

The prankster has become infamous for crashing celebrity red carpets and events, most recently breaching a red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France to try and climb under actress America Ferrera's dress as she posed for photographers, before he was ousted by security.

In previous exploits, Sediuk has hugged actor Leonardo DiCaprio around the crotch at a Santa Barbara Film Festival event; stormed the stage during singer Adele's Grammy acceptance speech, and was slapped by Will Smith after kissing the actor at a Moscow premiere. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey)