NEW YORK, March 19 Pulitzer Prize-winning
newsman Jimmy Breslin, a self-described “street reporter” who
chronicled New York City for more than 60 years in newspaper
stories and columns and won acclaim for his coverage of the "Son
of Sam" serial killings, died on Sunday at age 86, media
reported.
Breslin's death was confirmed by his wife, Ronnie Eldridge,
a New York politician and television host, the New York Times
reported. The cause of death was not specified, but Breslin had
been recovering from pneumonia.
(Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)