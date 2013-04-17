UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LOS ANGELES, April 17 Britney Spears is going "Ooh La La" for the Smurfs with a song for upcoming summer movie "The Smurfs 2," movie studio Sony Pictures said on Wednesday.
"I have always loved the Smurfs as a kid and now my boys are the biggest Smurfs fans EVER. I wanted to surprise them with a song in the movie," the pop singer and mother of two said in a statement.
Her recording "Ooh La La" will play at the end credits for "The Smurfs 2," a part animated, part live family comedy due for release on July 31.
Spears, 31, is working on a new studio album following her "Femme Fatale" release in 2011, and is in talks for a long-term contract to perform in Las Vegas.
She released her latest single "Scream & Shout" in November last year in collaboration with rapper Will.i.am and quit her job as a judge on "The X Factor" earlier this year after failing to boost the audience for the TV talent show.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Vicki Allen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources