Sept 6 Former "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, media reported Thursday, but Brokaw said he was just lightheaded after taking a sleeping aid.

"On the set of 'Morning Joe' this morning, Tom Brokaw felt light-headed. Out of an abundance of caution, he was taken to a hospital and is being evaluated," an MSNBC spokesman told MediaBistro.

Brokaw, 72, was in Charlotte for the Democratic National Convention.

"All is well Early AM I mistakenly took a half dose of Ambien and made less sense than usual. Made a better comeback than Giants," Brokaw said on his official Twitter feed, @tombrokaw. He was referring to the New York Giants loss to the Dallas Cowboys in a football game held Wednesday night.