Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LOS ANGELES Feb 11 Veteran news anchor Tom Brokaw, an institution of broadcast journalism for more than two decades as the face of "NBC Nightly News," has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer affecting blood cells in the bone marrow, the network said on Tuesday.
Brokaw, 74, who retired as anchor in late 2004 but remains with the network as a special correspondent, currently contributing to the Winter Olympics coverage in Sochi, was said by the network to be "very encouraged with the progress he is making" in his medical treatment. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)