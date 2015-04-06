NEW YORK, April 6 Olympic gold medalist and
reality TV star Bruce Jenner is expected to address reports that
he is transgender in a special edition of ABC's "20/20" magazine
news show that will aired on April 24, ABC said on Monday.
The Walt Disney Co -owned network said "Bruce Jenner
The Interview," a two-hour program with Diane Sawyer, would be
far-ranging and exclusive but gave no further details.
According to media reports, the 65-year-old former track and
field star has told his family that he is transgender.
Jenner, who won a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976
Olympics in Montreal, made headlines in February when People
magazine reported that he had told his ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and
his sons and daughters that he was becoming a woman.
The magazine said the family pledged their support and
wanted him to be happy.
Media reports at the time said Jenner would come out as
transgender during an interview with Sawyer and that he would
star in a reality TV show about his transition.
No one was immediately available at ABC to comment.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Richard Chang)