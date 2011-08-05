HONG KONG Aug 5 (Reuters Life!) - Thirteen items belonging
to the late kung fu legend Bruce Lee, including a hand-written
letter and a fur-lined coat, are set to go under the hammer in
Hong Kong at the weekend.
Among the items to be sold in what is thought to be the
largest auction of Lee memorabilia in Hong Kong to date is the
fur-lined costume jacket, which was made for Lee's film "Game of
Death" and worn by him in 1973, just before he died of a
reaction to medication.
Other items include a letter written in 1966 to Taky Kimura,
a friend in Seattle and fellow kung fu instructor who was best
man at Lee's 1964 wedding.
"Actually I think the most important, the best item, is the
three-page hand written letter by Bruce Lee," said Anna Lee,
spokesperson for Phila China Auctions, which with U.S.-based
Kelleher Auctions is conducting the sale.
"It talked about his early days in Hollywood and how he
taught megastars to do kung fu and all that. It's a letter
written to his confidante in Seattle, his student, and his
long-time friend."
The letter is estimated to go for up to $38,500 and all 13
lots -- which came from the same U.S. collector -- to fetch up
to $113,000.
Other lots include signed student membership cards to Lee's
kung fu schools, and a martial arts book inscribed by the actor.
Lee is credited with bringing martial arts into the
mainstream and has long been one of Hong Kong's proudest
exports. Even so, plans to turn his old home in Hong Kong into a
museum fell through this year.
"Aside from little items here and there on Ebay, there
hasn't been a major auction of his material. The last one we can
recall is 1993 when the widow, Mrs. Linda Lee, sold like over
200 items in Los Angeles through an auction house," Lee said.
"Bruce Lee definitely is popular... I think the legend will
continue, definitely."
(Reporting by Stefanie McIntyre, editing by Elaine Lies)