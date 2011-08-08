HONG KONG Aug 8 (Reuters Life!) - The largest auction to
date of Bruce Lee memorabilia in the birthplace of the kung fu
legend shot past estimates to rake in $220,000, with a fur-lined
costume jacket made for an unfinished film claiming the highest
price.
Thirteen items belonging to Lee, who is credited with
bringing martial arts into the mainstream and has long been one
of Hong Kong's proudest exports, went under the hammer on
Saturday and were promptly snatched up by avid fans.
Fetching the highest price of nearly $600,000 HKD ($76,850)
was the fur-lined coat, which was made for the film "Game of
Death" and worn by Lee just before his death in 1973 due to a
reaction to medication.
The winning bidder, Greg Manning from New Jersey in the
United States, said that buying the coat was simply a way to
show his respect to the late film legend.
"I think Bruce Lee is, worldwide, recognised as one of the
most important people in the martial arts field," Manning said.
"He really pioneered the film genre and we respect him as a
human being and a person for his work, and his art, and for what
he did."
A hand-written, three-page 1966 letter to Taky Kimura, a
Seattle friend and fellow kung fu instructor who was best man at
Lee's 1964 wedding, sold for over $400,000 HKD ($51,233).
Organizers had expected that all 13 lots -- from the same
U.S. collector -- would fetch around $113,000.
Other items that went under the hammer included signed
student membership cards to Lee's kung fu schools, and a martial
arts book inscribed by the actor.
"He also try his best to search for excellence -- that
means, to challenge the unlimited," said businessman and martial
arts expert Albert Wong, who bought several smaller items.
"This is a very good spirit -- not just in martial arts, but
in the business world, in all walks of life. It's very
important. In fact, it's guided my last half-century."
The last known auction of Lee items was in Los Angeles in
1993 when his widow, Linda Lee, auctioned off 200 items.
The star of martial arts classics such as "Fists of Fury"
and "Enter the Dragon" was raised in Hong Kong before moving to
the United States in 1959 to teach kung fu.
(Reporting by Reuters Television in Hong Kong, editing by
Elaine Lies)