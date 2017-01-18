Jan 18 Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been moved to an intensive-care unit at a Houston hospital with pneumonia and was resting comfortably after doctors performed a procedure to clear his airway, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

His wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, also was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing, the office said.

