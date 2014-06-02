LOS ANGELES, June 2 Radio personality Casey
Kasem, whose family has been locked in a legal battle over his
care, is in stable condition in a Washington State hospital, the
spokesman for the deejay's children said on Monday.
Danny Deraney, the spokesman for Kasem's children from his
first marriage, said the family was still waiting for test
results on his condition.
Kasem, 82, who is suffering from of a form dementia, was
taken to a hospital after suffering from apparent lung and
bladder infections as well as bed sores, Kasem's sister-in-law,
Mary Kasem, told NBC News on Sunday.
Kasem's daughter, Kerri Kasem, last month was granted
control over her father's care after Kasem's wife, Jean, had
taken him from Los Angeles to Washington without notice.
The deejay most famous for his weekly top 40 countdown radio
show and voice-over work, suffers from Lewy body disease, a form
of dementia with symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease and
hallucinations.
Kasem's children from a first marriage and Jean Kasem have
been locked in a legal tussle over the deejay's care and
visitation rights.
Jean Kasem's attorney, Craig Marcus, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Leslie Adler)