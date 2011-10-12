LOS ANGELES Oct 12 Federal officials on
Wednesday said they have made an arrest in a celebrity
phone-hacking case that follows recent reports of stars
including actress Scarlett Johansson having private photos
posted on the Internet.
Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are
expected "to announce arrest, federal charges filed in
Operation Hackerazzi, which involved computer intrusions
targeting individuals associated with the entertainment
industry," said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.
No further details were available. Officials will hold a
news conference at 11 a.m. pdt (2 p.m. edt) to announce the
arrest.
It was not immediately known if the case involves actress
Johansson, 26, who in September saw private, naked photos of
herself posted on the Web.
The "Iron Man 2" star joined a growing list of Hollywood
celebrities, including "High School Musical" actress Vanessa
Hudgens and "Friends With Benefits" star Mila Kunis, who have
had private photos leaked online at the hands of hackers.
Indeed, the FBI's investigation of celebrity phone hacking
in Hollywood dates back at least one year.
Wednesday's arrest also follows the scandal media giant
News Corp NWSA.0 has suffered in recent months with
revelations that one of the company's London newspapers had
hacked into cellphones of celebrities. It was not immediately
known if the two cases were linked.
(Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Jill Serjeant)