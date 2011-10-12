LOS ANGELES Oct 12 Federal officials on Wednesday said they have made an arrest in a celebrity phone-hacking case that follows recent reports of stars including actress Scarlett Johansson having private photos posted on the Internet.

Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are expected "to announce arrest, federal charges filed in Operation Hackerazzi, which involved computer intrusions targeting individuals associated with the entertainment industry," said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.

No further details were available. Officials will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. pdt (2 p.m. edt) to announce the arrest.

It was not immediately known if the case involves actress Johansson, 26, who in September saw private, naked photos of herself posted on the Web.

The "Iron Man 2" star joined a growing list of Hollywood celebrities, including "High School Musical" actress Vanessa Hudgens and "Friends With Benefits" star Mila Kunis, who have had private photos leaked online at the hands of hackers.

Indeed, the FBI's investigation of celebrity phone hacking in Hollywood dates back at least one year.

Wednesday's arrest also follows the scandal media giant News Corp NWSA.0 has suffered in recent months with revelations that one of the company's London newspapers had hacked into cellphones of celebrities. It was not immediately known if the two cases were linked. (Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Jill Serjeant)