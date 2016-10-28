LOS ANGELES Oct 27 Singer Charles Aznavour,
known as France's answer to Frank Sinatra, was given an honorary
Hollywood Star plaque on Thursday as a symbolic "key to the
city" for his contribution to the arts and the Armenian
community.
California State Senator Kevin de León presented him with
the plaque and called him one of the world's "greatest living
entertainers".
"I am very honored and very happy with what is happening
today," French-born Aznavour, 92, said to fans and reporters at
the event.
The ceremony came ahead of Aznavour's performance at the
Pantages Theatre on Friday that marks his last stop of his North
American tour.
Aznavour, known internationally for songs like "She" and
"Yesterday When I Was Young", still has a career that takes him
around the globe.
The award was organized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce
who administers the thousands of stars on the sidewalks in the
Los Angeles neighborhood.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said plans are in the
works to nominate Aznavour for an official Hollywood Star on the
Walk of Fame.
Aznavour was known for his humanitarian work in Armenia
after the 1988 earthquake that killed tens of thousands of
people. He was granted Armenian citizenship in 2008 and
appointed to be the country's ambassador to Switzerland a year
after.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Yiming Woo;
Editing by Michael Perry)