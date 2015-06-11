June 10 Oscar-winning producer Robert Chartoff, who was behind the hit boxing films "Rocky" and "Raging Bull," died on Wednesday in California at the age of 81, CNN reported.

Chartoff's daughter, Julie Chartoff, told CNN he died at his Santa Monica home surrounded by family, adding: "He was an amazing father and person; there are no words."

Chartoff shared an Oscar for Best Picture with his partner Irwin Winkler for the 1976 film "Rocky", which was written by and starred Sylvester Stallone, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB). The pair would go on to produce the rest of the films in the series, according to IMDB.

He was nominated for another Oscar in 1981 for producing Martin Scorsese's biopic of boxer Jake La Motta, "Raging Bull," which starred Robert De Niro.

His most recent film, "Creed," a continuation of the "Rocky" series, is in post-production. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Dominic Evans)