UPDATE 1-Time Warner signs deal to develop shows for Snapchat
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. He was 52.
Cornell's family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause, the AP reported, citing a statement from representative Brian Bumbery. apne.ws/2pZeW2j
Seattle-born Cornell won two Grammy awards in 1994 with rock band Soundgarden. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate