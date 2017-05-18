(Updates with background)
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained
fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave,
died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was
52.
Cornell's family would be working closely with the medical
examiner to determine the cause, representative Brian Bumbery
said in a statement.
"His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his
sudden and unexpected passing," Bumbery said. "They would like
to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask
that their privacy be respected at this time."
Seattle-born Cornell was the lead singer of Soundgarden, one
of the leading bands in the grunge music movement in the '80s
and '90s. In 1991, the band released platinum album
"Badmotorfinger."
Three years later, Soundgarden released "Superunknown," a
mainstream music scene success that earned the band two Grammys
after it reached the top of music lists.
The band's "wild soundscapes combined visceral punk attitude
with artistic depth," his bio said on his website.
In 2001, Cornell joined members of Rage Against The Machine
to form Audioslave, which earned acclaim with its self-titled
album that earned three-platinum status.
Cornell also had an extensive solo career as a singer,
songwriter, guitarist, composer and lyricist and worked with
various other musicians over three decades in the music
business.
The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation raises funds and
partners with organizations to support children facing
homelessness, poverty and abuse.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Brendan O'Brien in
Milwaukee; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)