July 3 The actor who has been the voice of the
Chuck E. Cheese family entertainment chain for the past 19 years
says he was surprised to learn he had been replaced by a
rock-and-roll version of the mouse-like character.
The company, whose food, rides, arcade games and
entertainment are targeted at younger children, denied this. It
said in a statement that although voice actor Duncan Brannan was
not used in a new song involving a revamped character, he
remained a part of its marketing.
CEC Entertainment Inc said Brannan was not fired,
but "rather, we simply chose to utilize new voice talent for the
original music we have written as part of a TV advertising
campaign ..."
In a statement reproduced on the Chuck E. Cheese fan site
showbizpizza.com, Brannan said he found out last week from a fan
about the song, "Chuck's Hot New Single," that was recorded
without him. Brannan said he talked to a company contact who
told him he had been replaced.
"After serving as the voice of Chuck E. Cheese since 1993
and taking the character through so many stages, changes, and
evolutions this comes as a complete surprise to me," Brannan
said.
Brannan could not immediately be reached for comment.
