LOS ANGELES Nov 10 Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, who was also an acclaimed poet and novelist, has died at the age of 82, his official Facebook page said on Thursday.

"It is with profound sorrow we report that legendary poet, songwriter and artist, Leonard Cohen has passed away," a statement on the Facebook page said. "We have lost one of music's most revered and prolific visionaries." (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Peter Cooney)