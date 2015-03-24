By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C., March 24 After bad health
habits nearly killed him, "The Prince of Tides" author Pat
Conroy said he is opening a fitness studio near his South
Carolina home to help him stay healthy enough to write several
more books.
Conroy announced the new business venture on Facebook last
weekend and acknowledged it was an odd move for a 69-year-old
writer who in 2009 published a cookbook featuring recipes for
breakfast shrimp and grits and beefsteak Florentine.
"There is nothing on my resume that indicates I'll be
successful in this unusual endeavor," he wrote in his Facebook
post. "But I'm doing it because there are four or five books I'd
like to write before I meet with Jesus of Nazareth, as my mother
promised me ... and I can't write them unless I'm healthy."
In a related post on his blog, Conroy said he stopped
drinking and began dieting on the advice of his doctor after
nearly dying three years ago from "my own bad habits."
The novelist said he also joined the YMCA in Beaufort, South
Carolina, where he met a trainer who has whipped him into shape.
Conroy, whose works of fiction and memoir include "The Great
Santini" and "The Death of Santini," said he is now partnering
with his trainer, Mina Truong, to open the Mina & Conroy Fitness
Studio next month in Port Royal.
"For two years, I've tried to satisfy my great interior
hunger with a diet that would satisfy a full-grown squirrel but
did little to conquer the hippopotamus that lives within me," he
wrote.
