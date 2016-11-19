* Heart implant led to long feud with Dr. Michael DeBakey
* Performed first successful U.S. heart transplant
* Once testified he was world's best heart surgeon
By Will Dunham
Nov 18 Dr. Denton Cooley, who sparked
controversy and a feud with another pioneering heart surgeon
when he performed the world's first artificial heart implant in
1969, died on Friday at the age of 96, the Texas Heart Institute
said.
Cooley, who also performed the first successful human heart
transplant in the United States, founded the Texas Heart
Institute and was one of the most celebrated heart surgeons in
the world.
The Texas native was also known however for a long-running
dispute with another world-renowned innovative surgeon in
Houston, Dr. Michael DeBakey, over the implant operation.
A spokeswoman for Texas Children's Hospital, where Cooley's
son-in-law acts as surgeon in chief, said Cooley died in his
Houston home on Friday morning, surrounded by his four
daughters.
Cooley, who estimated he operated on about 100,000 people,
developed many techniques used in cardiovascular surgery and
received honors including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the
highest U.S. civilian award.
"Nothing can compare with the activity of the human heart,"
Cooley, who grew up wanting to be a dentist like his father,
once told an interviewer. "And besides that, it's always had a
special connotation in our society, or in our life. It's been
the seat of the soul and the seat of emotions.
"But now we find that it really is a tough little organ. It
can tolerate a great deal and it certainly has been revealed
that it can be corrected in many ways and even replaced by organ
transplantation."
Cooley performed the first successful heart transplant in
the United States in 1968, a year after South African Dr.
Christiaan Barnard had done the first one in the world.
Cooley also broke ground with surgical methods to fix
congenital heart anomalies in infants and children and methods
for repairing and replacing diseased heart valves and went on to
found the Texas Heart Institute.
On April 4, 1969, with no donor heart available for a dying
patient, Cooley implanted an artificial heart in Haskell Karp, a
47-year-old man from Illinois. The device kept Karp alive for 65
hours until a human heart became available. Cooley transplanted
the human heart to Karp but the patient died a day later.
The procedure led to trouble because Cooley had used an
artificial heart developed in the laboratory of his former
partner DeBakey without his approval.
Cooley, who had worked with DeBakey at Baylor College of
Medicine in Houston, argued that he implanted the heart device
in an urgent bid to keep his patient alive until a human heart
was available for transplant.
DeBakey called what Cooley did an unethical "childish act"
in order to claim a medical landmark, as well as a theft and a
betrayal. The device had been tested in animals but had not been
approved for use in people.
The U.S. government ordered an investigation and the
American College of Surgeons censured Cooley. The controversy
prompted Cooley to leave Baylor.
In 2007 Cooley and DeBakey ended their feud and DeBakey died
the next year at age 99.
"He wanted to be able to say he was the first one to use an
artificial heart in a patient," DeBakey told the New York Times
in 2007. "I never quite understood it other than his ambition
was almost uncontrolled. I mean, you don't let your ambition get
you in trouble."
Cooley told the Times he was justified in doing the implant.
He said that at the time he was performing more heart operations
than DeBakey or anyone else and viewed himself as "the
appropriate person to do the first implantation of an artificial
heart."
It was not until 1982 that the first artificial heart
intended for permanent use was implanted in a person, at the
University of Utah.
In his interview with the Times, Cooley said a lawyer once
asked him during a trial if he thought of himself as the world's
best heart surgeon.
"Yes," he replied.
"Don't you think that's being rather immodest?" the lawyer
asked.
"Perhaps," Cooley said. "But remember I'm under oath."
(Reporting and writing by Will Dunham; Additional reporting by
Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Trott and Lisa
Shumaker)