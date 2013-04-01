NEW YORK, April 1 "Glee" star Cory Monteith has
entered a rehabilitation facility where he is being treated for
an unspecified substance addiction, his publicist said on
Monday.
Monteith, who plays Finn on the popular Fox television
series, "asks for your respect and privacy as he takes the
necessary steps towards recovery," the publicist's statement
said.
The statement said Monteith's decision to seek treatment at
the facility was voluntary. It offered no details on the nature
of the addiction other than that it was a "substance addiction."
The Canadian actor has starred on the musical series since
2009 as singing jock Finn Hudson, but was expected to be absent
from the show's final episodes later this season.
Lea Michele, Monteith's girlfriend and "Glee" co-star,
issued a statement saying, "I love and support Cory and will
stand by him through this. I am grateful and proud he made this
decision."
In recent years Monteith has openly discussed having had
what he characterized as a serious drug problem during his early
teenage years, and entered a treatment facility at age 19.
20th Century Fox Television, a subsidiary of News Corp.
, also issued a statement of support saying the show
looked forward to his return.