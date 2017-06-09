By Joseph Ax
NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 9
NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 9 During his trial on sex
assault charges, Bill Cosby has mostly remained silent in court
and avoided reporters' questions. But when fans have called out
to him outside the courtroom, the 79-year-old has responded with
attempts at humor.
Mugging in front of the cameras this week after a fan said
it was her birthday, he asked, "How old?"
When the woman replied, "49," he did a mock stumble in an
apparent reference to a famous standup special he did about the
challenges of nearing 50 years of age.
On another occasion, Cosby responded to a fan by offering up
the famous "Hey, hey, hey" catchphrase from Fat Albert, the
animated character he voiced in the 1970s.
Inside the courtroom, he has been largely expressionless,
his only reactions an occasional chuckle at a courtroom joke or
a shake of the head as two of his accusers testified that he
drugged and sexually abused them.
On Wednesday, in the midst of testimony from the main
accuser, Andrea Constand, Cosby was walking down a hallway when
a court officer spotted someone using a cell phone.
"Put that phone away!" the officer thundered, worried the
person may have been trying to snap a photo. Cosby, who is
legally blind, jumped at the shout before pointing his cane like
a weapon at the officer and saying, "What'd you say?" as
observers tittered.
Cosby's career has been derailed by dozens of sexual assault
allegations from women stretching back decades, all of which he
has denied.
His interactions with fans outside the courthouse, coupled
with a parade of show business friends who have attended the
trial in support, have signaled he is intent on repairing his
public image.
His spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, told Reuters that Cosby got
into his vehicle after a fan interaction outside court and told
him, "Restoration of legacy," showing his reputation is on his
mind.
In an interview before the trial, Cosby told a radio host
that he hopes to resume touring afterward.
"I still feel that I have an awful lot to offer in terms of
my writing, in terms of my performance," he said.
A handful of protesters have at times stood outside the
courthouse, yelling "guilty" as Cosby walked by.
Conspicuously absent from the proceedings thus far has been
Cosby's wife of 53 years, Camille Cosby. Instead, he has been
accompanied each day by actors and comedian friends, including
Keisha Knight Pulliam, the woman who played his youngest
daughter Rudy Huxtable on the 1980s television comedy, "The
Cosby Show."
Cosby's spokesman Wyatt said Camille Cosby continues to
stand by her husband and may still attend the trial at some
point, though he added that Bill Cosby wants to protect his
family from the media frenzy.
Wyatt, who is staying at Cosby's Pennsylvania home where
Constand says she was assaulted in 2004, said Cosby recognizes
the gravity of his situation but has remained confident and in
good spirits.
"He's Bill Cosby," Wyatt told Reuters. "He's the greatest
comedian of all time. Trust me, he takes this matter very
seriously. But he has to continue being who he is: someone who
loves laughter, loves comedy, loves life."
(Reporting by Joseph Ax Additional reporting by Barbara
Goldberg in New York; Editing by Toni Reinhold)