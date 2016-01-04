Jan 4 Lawyers for Bill Cosby and his wife, Camille, asked a federal judge on Monday to delay a deposition of Camille Cosby scheduled for Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought by seven women who allege the once-beloved entertainer sexually abused them.

The lawyers said in court papers filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts that the sworn interview should be delayed pending an appeal on whether Camille Cosby could be required to testify at all.

