BOSTON Feb 16 A federal judge in Massachusetts
on Thursday dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby by
an actress who claimed he raped her, ruling that the comedian
acted within his rights when he proclaimed himself innocent of
the crime.
The civil lawsuit is one of a slew of cases brought against
the actor, best known for playing the father in the 1980s
television hit "The Cosby Show," by about 50 women who say he
sexually assaulted them, often after plying them with drugs and
alcohol, in a series of alleged attacks dating back decades.
The vast bulk of the claims are too old to be the subject of
a criminal prosecution, though Cosby is also awaiting trial in
Pennsylvania on charges he sexually assaulted a former
basketball coach at his alma mater, Temple University.
Cosby has denied wrongdoing in all the cases.
U.S. District Judge Mark Mastroianni wrote on Thursday that
accuser Katherine Mae McKee had not demonstrated that Cosby
defamed her simply by denying her claims, made in an interview
with the New York Daily News.
"An accused person cannot be foreclosed ... from considering
the issuance of a simple and unequivocal denial — free from
overall defamatory triggers or contextual themes," Mastroianni
wrote.
Cosby built a long career on a family-friendly style of
comedy before being hit by the wave of allegations.
Attorneys for the 79-year-old entertainer welcomed the
decision and compared it to a Pennsylvania court's dismissal of
a similar civil case last month.
"This is the correct outcome," said attorney Angela Agrusa.
"This order, taken in conjunction with the recent decision in
the Hill case, amount to a powerful statement of the law."
However, in his decision, Mastroianni noted there were
differences between the case he was dismissing and a separate
lawsuit before him brought by accuser Tamara Green and since
joined by six other women.
"There is a subtle, yet fundamental, difference between
stating or implying that an accuser's allegations are completely
fabricated (and failing to fully disclose the non-defamatory
facts underlying this assertion), as in Green, and disputing an
accuser's credibility based on fully disclosed non-defamatory
facts, as here," Mastroianni wrote.
Cosby is due back in a Pennsylvania courtroom later this
month for hearings ahead of his criminal sex assault trial.
In that case, prosecutors are seeking to introduce as
witnesses 13 other women who accuse him of sex assault.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Alan Crosby)