By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, June 21
A Pennsylvania judge on
Wednesday released the names of the jurors who failed to reach a
unanimous verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial but set
strict limits on what they can tell the public about their
unsuccessful deliberations.
Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill
granted a request from several media companies to reveal the
jurors' identities, which were kept secret during the trial due
to its extraordinary publicity.
O'Neill said he would instruct each juror not to discuss
anything their fellow jurors said or any votes for conviction or
acquittal other jurors made during six days of deliberations.
The names of the jurors were emailed by the court to media
organizations.
Cosby, 79, is facing a second trial for allegedly drugging
and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home near
Philadelphia in 2004. The case is the only criminal prosecution
to emerge from dozens of similar allegations against the
entertainer and comedian.
Both prosecutors and defense lawyers had urged O'Neill not
to disclose the jurors' names, arguing that news coverage of
their deliberations could have an effect potential jurors for
the retrial, making it more difficult to find an unbiased panel.
Thus far, only a single alternate juror, one of six who
heard the evidence but did not participate in deliberations, has
spoken out, telling a Pittsburgh radio station he would have
voted to convict Cosby.
Without more details from jurors, it may be impossible to
determine why the jury was unable to come to a consensus despite
52 hours of deliberations, longer than the trial itself. Jurors
asked to rehear lengthy excerpts of trial testimony but
eventually told O'Neill they were hopelessly deadlocked.
O'Neill did not ask the 12 jurors how they were split.
The original jury was already brought across the state from
Pittsburgh to Montgomery County out of concern about the amount
of pretrial publicity the case generated.
